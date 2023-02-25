Idris Elba’s Gorgeous Wife Stuns in Plunging Backless Dress, Ciara Reacts

English actor Idris Elba, 50, is known for his roles in Hollywood movies including American Gangster, Thor, The Suicide Squad, Molly’s Game, The Harder They Fall, and as the voice of several animated characters in Zootopia, The Jungle Book, Finding Dory, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2, among others.

When not on a movie set, Elba spends time with his wife of three years, Somali-Canadian model Sabrina Dhowre, 34. See Ebony magazine photo shoot above.

The power couple often travel as seen in the photos above and below in which Dhowre stuns in two different plunging backless dresses while in Dubai.

While in the Bahamas (above), Dhowre wore a striking Yves Saint Laurent draped ruched crepe dress with side cutouts at the midriff at the TIME 100 Impact Awards event. When American singer/dancer Ciara saw the photos, she replied: “Pretty!!”

Get ready to see more of Elba: he will appear next on the big screen in Luther: The Fallen Sun, in which he reprises his BBC TV role as “brilliant but disgraced” detective John Luther, who breaks out of prison to hunt down a sadistic serial killer who is terrorizing London. Watch trailer below.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released in theaters on March 10. Cynthia Erivo co-stars.