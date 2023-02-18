Hillary Clinton Fangirls Rihanna, Barbra Streisand Gives Her Opinion

Entertainment legend Barbra Streisand may not follow next-gen (next-next-gen?) entertainment legend Rihanna on social media, but Streisand does follow Hillary Clinton — and that’s how Six Degrees of Separation works. So when Hillary Clinton shared her post Super Bowl notion that Rihanna had won the big game with her halftime show, Streisand had a chance to offer her own review.

“She was great!” said the Yentl and Funny Girl star.

If you’re a singer and Streisand says you’re great, that’s high praise. Considered among the greatest singers of all time, The Globe & Mail says Streisand “carries the technical proficiency of a mezzo soprano that allows her to hit and hold the high notes that most people love in a diva’s singing. Yet her voice remains distinctly her own, sometimes nasally and conversational, always reminding you of her Brooklyn roots.”

In her post, Clinton wrote cheekily: “Congratulations to the victor of the Super Bowl—and to all of the players as well,” as she shared a photo of Rihanna from 2016 that shows the star wearing a Clinton t-shirt. Clinton in a New York Yankees hat, no less.

Clinton’s opponent in that presidential race of 2016, Donald Trump, disagreed with Clinton and Streisand about Rihanna, calling her performance — in his customary hyperbole — the “worst” Super Bowl halftime show of all time. (Note: There is no record of Trump agreeing with Streisand or Clinton on anything.)

Fans seeing Rihanna in the t-shirt and being reminded of Rihanna’s support for Clinton in 2016 suddenly better understood Trump’s contempt.



