Helen Mirren Makes Alan Cumming Blush Over Her ‘Pleasure Pillows’

Triple threat Alan Cumming is hosting a talk show called Remember That Time?, where he interviews celebrities and inquires about famous moments in their careers. On Valentine’s Day, Cumming shared the video below of his interview with Helen Mirren.

Cumming asks Mirren about her experience filming the Saturday Night Live short film in which female cast members approach Mirren in her dressing room and ask to touch or lean against her “magical bosom” for comfort (watch below).

Mirren kicks off the conversation with Cumming by listing all the different names for breasts including knockers.

When Mirren reveals that she calls hers “pleasure pillows,” Cumming bursts out in laughter and drops his head. “That’s what I call them to my husband,” Mirren adds, which makes Cumming cover his blushing face with a hand.

When Cumming catches his breath, he tells Mirren: “Pleasure pillows is my new favorite.”

Mirren goes on to discuss how she fully disrobed for films including the 1979 unrated film Caligula with Peter O’Toole and Malcolm MacDowell. She compares that nudity to what is seen on say Game of Thrones at 8 o’clock at night and says now, “Everything’s sexy.”

When Cumming asks if she’ll do it again (reveal her breasts on camera), Mirren says, “That’s the good thing about getting old, you don’t have to do it anymore.” Mirren is currently promoting Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Fast X, her Yellowstone spin-off 1923, and the new biopic Golda (she plays Golda Meir).