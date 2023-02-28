Heather Locklear Takes Gym Selfie, ‘Melrose Place’ Stars React

Hollywood star Heather Locklear is best known for her TV roles on T.J. Hooker (Officer Stacy Sheridan), Spin City (Caitlin Moore), Dynasty (Sammy Jo Carrington), and Melrose Rose (Amanda Woodward), among others.

When not on a TV set, Locklear shares photos on Instagram including the gym selfie below. She captioned it: “Finally figuring out how to take photos. Can we get back to Polaroids where I look 70 years younger?” (Note: Locklear is only 61!)

While Locklear’s fans are showering her with compliments including “you look gorgeous!”, her former Melrose Place co-stars are chiming in, too. Marcia Cross replied: “Here here!” with red-heart-eyed emojis, and Daphne Zuniga wrote: “Where’s the Kodak?! But u r 😍.”

Locklear last starred in the 2021 TV movie Don’t Swat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story as widow and single mom Carlson. When Locklear shared the photo above with Carlson, another Melrose Place star, Rob Estes, replied: “Heather! You beautiful soul, you!!!”

Fans are hoping Locklear will return to their personal screens. “Please come back to TV soon,” wrote one fan.