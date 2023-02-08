Hannah Simone Stuns in Sheer Lace Bodysuit, Houndstooth Suit, ‘Flawless Look’

Actress Hannah Simone is best known for her role as Cece in the long-running sitcom New Girl with Zooey Deschanel (2011-2018). Cece was Jess’s (Deschanel) best friend.

After getting married and having a baby in real life, Simone is back at work. She stars in the new comedy Not Dead Yet with Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) who plays the protagonist, a journalist who — when put on the obituary beat — sees the dead people she’s writing about. No one else, including her co-worker Sam (Simone) can see them.

For the premiere party of Not Dead Yet, Simone wore a stunning sheer black lace bodysuit with a houndstooth pattern suit.

Simone also gets to wear cute and sexy costumes as Sam on Not Dead Yet. Or as she says, “flawless looks” like the rainbow crop top and mini skirt set below.

Not Dead Yet premieres Wednesday, February 8 at 8:30 pm ET on ABC, right after The Conners at 8 pm