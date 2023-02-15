Halsey Stuns in Sheer Mini Dress, Triple-X Vixen

American singer/songwriter Halsey became famous when she released her 2015 debut studio album, Badlands, which includes the songs ‘Colors’ and ‘Gasoline,’ among others. She released her fourth album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power in 2021, which carries “a darker industrial sound” than her previous records and includes the song ‘I Am Not a Woman, I Am God.’

The If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power cover artwork — of Halsey posing on a throne with an exposed breast and a baby on her knee — is modelled after the 1452 Renaissance painting of Madonna, ‘Virgin and Child Surrounded by Angels’ by Jean Fouquet.

So when Halsey shared the stunning provocative photos above, of her modeling a sheer mini dress in front of an altar with praying candles and crucifixes (images of Jesus nailed on a cross), many fans left comments including “Holy mother (real),” and “Literally an angel.”

Halsey captioned the photo series: “viXXXen Valentine.”

It’s not the first time Halsey has rocked a sheer dress. With the photos above, she wrote: “Yep. This party look was one of my favorites this week. They said ‘Halsey leaves nothing to the imagination.’ I said, ‘I promise you’ll be imagining something…'”