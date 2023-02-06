Halle Berry Poses in Sheer Top, “Finest Woman On The Planet”

When Hollywood star Halle Berry (Monster’s Ball) shared the stunning photo below, of her modeling a black sheer mock turtleneck with a pair of curve-hugging flared pants, she captioned it: “Feeling freaky on a Friday.”

It’s not a surprise that Berry’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look. The sheer black top look suits the Academy Award-winner well (see below).

When former TV host and Coming to America star Arsenio Hall, 66, saw the photo above, he replied: “Get em #cleveland 🔥 #woofwoofwoof.” Berry, 56, was born and raised in Cleveland, as was Hall.

On his talk show, the stand-up comedian’s signature call to his audience (to get them excited) was “woof woof woof.” One fan replied to Hall: “chill she got a man” with a laughing crying emoji.

When Berry came on Hall’s show in 1993 (see above), Hall called her “the finest woman on the planet.”

Get ready to see more of Berry: she’ll appear next on the big screen with Mark Wahlberg in Our Man from Jersey (see photo above).