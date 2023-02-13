Gwyneth Paltrow Trolls Ethan Hawke Over Rihanna Photos

Hollywood movie star and Goop mogul Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her roles in many films including the 1998 hit Shakespeare in Love, for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress. That same year, her film Great Expectations, based on the Charles Dickens novel of the same title, was released.

Instead of being set in early 1800s London, the film was set in 1990s New York. Paltrow played Estella, Ethan Hawke played the Pip-esque character Finn. (Hank Azaria, Robert De Niro, Anne Bancroft and Chris Cooper also starred.)

Fast forward 25 years and Paltrow and Hawke are still in touch. One day after the 2023 Super Bowl and its epic half-time performance by singer Rihanna, Hawke shared the photos below of him with his son at a Knicks game sitting next to Rihanna.

Hawke writes: “After Rihanna’s brilliant half time performance, I’m hoping my son can find it in his heart to forgive a Dad for taking his moment.”

When Paltrow swiped to see Hawke slouching in an exaggerated manner while talking with Rihanna, Paltrow replied to the post: “Could you sit up straight, for god’s sake? You’re sitting next to Rihanna!” Many people are commenting with laughing/crying emojis.