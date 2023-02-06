Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her roles in movies including Shakespeare in Love (for which she won an Oscar) and Wes Anderson‘s The Royal Tenenbaums, among others. The actress-turned-lifestyle Goop CEO is also known for turning heads on the red carpet.

In the video above, Paltrow goes through her closet and reveals the famous one-shoulder pink dress she wore to the Academy Awards, a brown suede dress (“I really went for it”), and the penny loafers she kept after filming The Royal Tenenbaums (she asked for the Birkin bag too but alas, no cigar).

Keep watching for when Paltrow pulls out a floral dress and explains, “This is the dress I wore when Brad proposed to me.” That’s a reference to her Seven (1995) movie co-star, ex-fiance Brad Pitt (see photos of them together in the 1990s), who went on to also propose to his first wife Jennifer Aniston (2000-2005) and to his more recent ex-wife Angelina Jolie (2014-2019).

After breaking up with Pitt, Paltrow married Coldplay rock star Chris Martin (2003-2016), and is currently married to actor Brad Falchuk (see above).