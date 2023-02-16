Gal Gadot Stuns in Tiny Twisted Rope Bikini Pics at the Beach

While the stars of the new Fast & Furious movie (Vin Diesel, Brie Larson, Jason Momoa, Michelle Rodriguez) are busy promoting the film franchise’s tenth installment, Fast X, Hollywood movie star Gal Gadot is on vacation. (Gadot played Gisele in the first, fifth and sixth Fast & Furious movie.)

From a tropical beach, Gadot dropped a series of photos (and video!) of her rocking a tiny lavender bikini with a twisted rope halter top. Because Gadot included an emoji of a pineapple, many of her Wonder Woman fans are guessing she’s in Hawaii.

It’s not the first time Gadot has modeled a tiny bikini held together by thin strings (see above).

Get ready to see more of Gadot: when not at the beach, she’s filming the upcoming Disney musical movie Snow White with Rachel Zegler (West Side Story), who plays the fair friend of the seven dwarves. Gadot plays the Evil Queen. Snow White is scheduled for a March 22, 2024 release.