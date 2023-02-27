Francia Raisa Going Wild With Hot Bikini Pics, ‘Glowing!’

Actress Francia Raisa is known for her roles in the 2006 movie Bring It On: All or Nothing, and in the TV series The Secret Life of the American Teenager (Adrian), Grown-ish (Ana), and most recently How I Met Your Father (Valentina), the How I Met Your Mother spin-off with Hilary Duff.

When not filming or promoting How I Met Your Father, the 34-year-old Los Angeles native enjoys her time-off with friends as seen in the stunning bikini photos below taken at Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.

When one of Raisa’s fans saw the photos, she replied directly to the actress: “I love this new Francia you’re glowin.” Raisa replied: “me too!”

Raisa thanked comedian/actress Lilly Singh (Bad Moms) for inviting her on the trip and captioned the series above: “I’m definitely filling up my feed with more of this experience and definitely going back.” When Singh saw the post, she replied: “Ayeeeeeeeee like yuhselfffff.” Singh is going wild and filling up her feed, too, see below. She captioned the photo dump above: “This week had no behaviour.”

Get ready to see more of Singh (above): she finished filming the comedy Bright Future with Jimmy Tatro (Home Economics), supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, and Lisa Kudrow (Friends) narrates.