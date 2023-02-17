Florence Pugh Stuns in Harlequin Corset Gown, Celeb Stylist Gasps

English actress Florence Pugh (Black Widow, The Wonder, Little Women) is on the cover of Vanity Fair‘s 29th annual Hollywood Issue with other A-list celebrities Ana de Armas, Selena Gomez, Austin Butler and Jonathan Majors.

In addition to taking on powerful roles, Pugh is known to strike a pose in fashion-forward ensembles. When celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray shared the photo below of Pugh, she captioned it: “gasps” and tagged designer Harris Reed and creative director at Nina Ricci.

Designer Harris Reed shared the stunning full-length photo below of Pugh in a harlequin pattern corset dress with a matching gigantic halo hat.

Reed thanked Pugh for opening the fashion show at the Tate Modern, and for “saying the words I have been shouting into the void ever since I can remember about how important dressing up and clothing can be in one’s journey.”

Get ready to see more of Pugh: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming biopic Oppenheimer with Cillian Murphy and Emily Blunt. It’s scheduled for a July 2023 release.