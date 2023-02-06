Eva Longoria’s White Hot String Bikini Has Fans “Missing the Summer Sun”

Eva Longoria is best known for her role as Gabrielle in the long-running primetime soap opera Desperate Housewives with Teri Hatcher and Felicity Huffman, among others. Since then she’s become a TV producer and a director (Telenova, Grand Hotel, Devious Maids).

When not at work, Longoria enjoys her time off in the sun. When she shared the stunning white hot string bikini photo above, she asked her millions of followers: “Anyone else missing the summer sun?” with a winking sun emoji.

Longoria’s fans love when she shares bikini pics in any color…

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she produces and stars in the upcoming series Land of Women.

Land of Women is a comedic drama about a woman (Longoria) whose life is “turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her mother and daughter.”

See photos from the set above with Longoria’s co-star Santiago Cabrera.