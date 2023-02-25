Eva Longoria Flaunts Everything in Plunging Cutout Swimsuit, Nicole Scherzinger Reacts

Eva Longoria Baston is known for her roles on popular TV series including Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids, Grand Hotel, and in Hollywood movies including Dora and the Lost City of Gold and Sylvie’s Love, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Longoria is often modeling as seen in the stunning striped swimsuit below. She captioned it: “Anyone ready for summer?” Former Pussycat Dolls singer/dancer and The Masked Singer star Nicole Scherzinger replied: “With that boooodaaaay yes.”

Longoria’s striped suit with the plunging neckline and cutouts at the waist is by Gigi C Bikinis. It’s called the Megan.

The designer describes the suit as “enticing in our fabulous textured black fabric with 3-D white stripes. High-cut legs, with side cutouts. It’s sensational.” Also, the “flatlock seaming hugs your curves and creates a silky-smooth interior.

As seen in the summer bikini photos above and below, Longoria looks bikini-ready year-round.

Get ready to see more of Texas native Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming, coming-of-age romantic film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. Written and directed by Aitch Alberto, the film is an adaptation of the 2012 novel of the same name by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. “It follows two Mexican American teenagers who find an instant connection in 1987 El Paso.” Longoria plays Dante’s mother.