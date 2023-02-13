Erykah Badu Flaunts Power Fists In Hair, Does “Radical” Vogue Cover

Before her appearance on the daytime talk show Today with Hoda & Jenna, singer/songwriter Erykah Badu (AKA the Queen of Neo Soul) shared the video below of her in a car. She’s flaunting serious bling (stacks of jeweled rings) on her fingers and a headful of silver cowrie shells with solidarity fists at the end of each braid. She captioned the video “Currency.”

P.S. That’s the Chrisean Rock song ‘Word to My Brother.’

When a fan asked “What’s that in your hair?” he/she was told: “It’s an accessory made by @neyzona @iloostre it’s called parorí.”

Get ready to see more of Badu: as seen above, she graces the cover the world-renowned fashion magazine Vogue March 2023 issue which describes her with three words: “Radical. Relevant. Real.”

Badu fans and famous friends are going wild over the sneak peek look. Actor Jeremy Pope replied: “my my my. a moment worth screaming for. we love you Badu,” and Oscar nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer dropped an applauding, heart and fire emoji.