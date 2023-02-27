Emma Roberts Stuns in Wrinkled Silk Dress, ‘A Sheet of Paper’

When not promoting her new movie Maybe I Do with Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton and William H. Macy, actress Emma Roberts (daughter of Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) is often modeling. And when not striking a pose for upscale American retailer Saks Fifth Avenue, Roberts is turning heads at fashions shows as seen below in Milan.

That strapless silk and pongé dress is by Prada — and its from the Spring Summer 2023 collection. The Italian design house says the collection “explores the interrelationship between the raw and sensual, delicacy and roughness,” and the dress “expresses a sense of apparent accidentality through its stark construction, with folds made through a wrinkled finish that recalls a sheet of paper.”

The jewelry, bag and gold heels Roberts wears are by Prada, too.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she’ll appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Marvel Studios movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson), Sydney Sweeney and Jenna Ortega, among others.

Dakota Johnson was in Milan, too, but at the Gucci show. See stunning black lingerie photos above.