Emma Roberts Hits Jazz Club In White Corset Dress, Black Platform Boots

Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts (daughter of Eric Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts) has been busy promoting her two new romcom movies. She stars in Maybe I Do with Susan Sarandon, Richard Gere, William H. Macy and Diane Keaton, and About Fate with Thomas Mann.

When not on a movie set, the 31-year-old actress often models and works as a brand ambassador for fashion companies including the legendary New York retail department store, Saks Fifth Avenue.

As seen above, Roberts rocked a white hot corset dress with black combat boots to the Saks Fifth Avenue NYFW kick-off party at Aman New York’s underground Jazz Club. Roberts said the event “was one for the books.”

The poplin bustier midi-dress is by designer Proenza Schouler.

Swipe the photo above to see Roberts with singer Charli XCX and Big Freedia, who performed at the event.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she’s filming the upcoming Marvel Comics superhero movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson) in the title role and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), among others.