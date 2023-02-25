For the premiere of her new movie Cocaine Bear, Hollywood star Elizabeth Banks (Pitch Perfect, The Hunger Games, Wet Hot American Summer) turned heads on the red carpet in a gold sequin “leggy mini dress” by Alaia, and a pair of pointy platform stilettos with 6.5″ heels and three straps around the ankle by Versace.

Who What Wear spoke with Banks about her “bold and audacious” glamorous look. Banks (who directed Cocaine Bear) said: “I’ll be honest, I feel like I don’t have much longer with these legs. I would feel slightly inappropriate as a 49-year-old woman wearing a mini skirt, but the tights with it just felt right to me. I felt confident in that outfit showing off my legs. I felt special in the dress and it was a special night for me.”

Get ready to see more of Banks acting: she’s scheduled to film the upcoming drama film Signal Hill with Jamie Foxx and Anthony Mackie. It’s about LA lawyer Johnnie Cochran (Mackie) who “takes on a police brutality case in 1981 in which a young college student dies under suspicious circumstances in police custody.”

Banks plays real life crime beat reporter Mary Neiswender whose memoir is titled Assassins…Serial Killers…Corrupt Cops… : Chasing the News in a Skirt and High Heels.