Elizabeth Banks Jumps Off Cliff in Strapless Bikini, ‘Cocaine Bear’ Exclusive BTS

Movie star Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games, Pitch Perfect) is a busy Hollywood executive. When not hosting the TV game show Press Your Luck (no whammys!), she’s either in front of a camera or behind one.

To help promote her upcoming comedy horror movie Cocaine Bear (trailer below), the gorgeous and talented director promises to share “exclusive BTS” photos and or video from the set.

As seen below, in a cozy-looking pink sweater and matching lipstick, Banks provides the first glimpse of Cocaine Bear. But swipe and Banks has snuck in a video of her jumping off a cliff in a strapless string bikini. She captioned it: “Me deciding to direct Cocaine Bear.”

Banks’s fans and famous friends including Kate Hudson (“Yes!!! with an applauding emoji) are going wild over the sneak peek look. More than one fan replied: “Can’t wait!”

Cocaine Bear — which is inspired by a true 1985 story of a drug runner’s plane crash, missing cocaine, and the black bear that ate it, stars Keri Russell (Felicity, The Americans) and the late Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), among others — will be released on February 24.