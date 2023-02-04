Dorinda Medley Poses Topless with Hair Curlers, “Looking Like Dessert”

Bravo made a bold move by recasting its popular Real Housewives of New York City show for Season 14. No more Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley or Ramona Singer getting into trouble together in the Big Apple.

Or at least, it won’t be broadcast on a weekly basis on TV. The ladies still hang out together as seen below at a fancy restaurant in Midtown Manhattan.

When not in the city, Dorinda Medley spends time at her house (the iconic Blue Stone Manor) in Connecticut. That’s where the topless photo below, of Dorinda posing while getting ready with colorful curlers in her hair, was taken. Her fans and famous friends including fellow former Real Housewives are going wild for the fun pic.

Phaedra Parks (Real Housewives of Atlanta) replied: “Looking like dessert.” And Tamra Judge (Real Housewives of Orange County) replied: “Can’t wait to see your naked butt on Friday.”

When Dorinda shared the strapless bikini pic above with a starfish on her head, Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga replied: “Cutie.”

Get ready to see more of Dorinda’s friends Luann and Sonja: they landed a spin-off reality show inspired by The Simple Life reality show starring Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie (2003-2007).