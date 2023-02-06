‘Dexter’ Star Jennifer Carpenter, Amanda Seyfried Together Again

Hollywood star Jennifer Carpenter is well known for her role as Debra Morgan in the Showtime series Dexter (2006-2013) and the sequel series Dexter: New Blood (2021-2022) with Michael C. Hall, who plays the infamous serial killer Dexter Morgan.

On the show, Debra is the adoptive sister of Dexter (Hall). In real life, the two actors married in 2008 and divorced in 2011.

When not playing Debra, Carpenter takes on other roles including Lucy in the 2021 film A Mouthful of Air with her very good friend Amanda Seyfried (Mank, Mean Girls, Mamma Mia!). Seyfried plays the protagonist, a new mother struggling with post partum depression; Carpenter plays her sister-in-law.

(Fun fact: During the run of the original Dexter series, in 2012, Seyfried dated Carpenter’s co-star Desmond Harrington.)

The two actresses are still in touch as seen at a Michael Kors fashion event above in November 2022.

Swipe the photo above to see Carpenter and Seyfried travelling together in France. Carpenter captioned the photo series: “@mingey til the endy.” (Mingey is Seyfried’s Instagram account.)

Good news for Dexter fans: after the success of Dexter: New Blood, Showtime and showrunner Clyde Phillips are working on yet another spin-off, a prequel, Dexter: Origins. It will follow the development of young Dexter Morgan “at the outset of his transition into the avenging serial killer he would become.”

Get ready to see more of Seyfried: she will appear next in the upcoming series The Crowded Room with her real-life husband Thomas Sadoski (Life in Pieces) and Tom Holland, among others. See photos above.