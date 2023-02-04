David Bowie’s Daughter Stuns in Cutout Corset, “OMG Need This Top!”

Alexandria “Lexi” Jones is the only child of the late great singer/songwriter/actor David Bowie (born David Jones) and supermodel Iman. The power couple married in Switzerland in 1992 and settled down in New York City.

On the anniversary of her father’s death, on January 10, 2023, the 22-year-old shared the sweet video and photo below, of father and daughter playing a keyboard and sharing an umbrella.

Jones wrote with imagery: “Seven years ago today. I miss you.” Singer/songwriter Annie Lennox replied: “Oh this is PRECIOUS.”

When Jones shared the photo series above, of her in a cut-out corset top with red lace, she wrote: “it.” Her fans are going wild over the photos, her black cat, and her fashion-forward ensemble. One fan replied: “Omg need this top!!!!”

It’s not the first time Jones has modeled a crop top. See summer bandeau above. One fan replied: “Ohh looking like ur mum here.”