Singer/songwriter Richard Marx is best known for his adult contemporary pop songs ‘Don’t Mean Nothing’, ‘Right Here Waiting For You’, and the Grammy Award-winning single ‘Dance With My Father’ (with the late Luther Vandross). Marx is also known as the husband of model and former MTV VJ Daisy Fuentes.

The married couple is making their rounds on daytime talk shows to promote Marx’s new album, “Songwriter.”

When not helping her husband of seven years promote his new music, Fuentes Marx continues to model.

When she shared the backside photo above, of her walking on the beach in a swimsuit with a crisscross string back, singer/songwriter Carnie Wilson (daughter of The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson) and member of the singing trio Wilson Phillips, replied: “I love your butt.”

Above is a throwback photo taken at the 1996 Academy Awards ceremony. Fuentes (on the far right) was Revlon’s first Latina spokesperson to be signed to a worldwide contract. She poses with “a couple of the other Revlon girls at the time” — supermodel Claudia Schiffer (far left) and Hollywood movie star Halle Berry (center), who would go on to win an Oscar in 2002 for her performance in Monster’s Ball.