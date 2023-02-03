Connie Britton Devastates in Dear Edward, “Wrecking Me Like Rayna’s Death”

Hollywood movie star Connie Britton is best known for her roles on the sports drama Friday Night Lights (football coach wife Sharon Gaines) and in the musical drama Nashville (country music star Rayna James, see below), among others.

Get ready to see more of the 55-year-old Dartmouth graduate: Britton is promoting her new series on Apple TV, Dear Edward. It’s based on the 2020 novel of the same title by Ann Napolitano. In the series, 12-year-old Edward is the sole survivor of a plane crash. The story is inspired by the crash of Afriqiyah Airways Flight 771 on May 12, 2010, and the sole survivor: 9-year-old Ruben van Assouw.

Britton plays the wife of one of the pilots who died on Edward’s flight. She meets Edward’s aunt, now his caregiver after Edward’s mother died in the crash, at a grief therapy group. Watch tear-jerking trailer above.

Britton reunites with Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims, who is the showrunner of Dear Edward.

After watching the trailer above, Britton’s fans are reporting that they’re “crying buckets” already. When one replied: “I think this may wreck me as much as Rayna’s death!” (a reference to Britton’s Nashville character, see above), another chimed in: “I’m still traumatized from that,” and another replied: “Nothing on tv will ever be that devastating.”

Dear Edward will be available on AppleTV beginning Friday, February 3.