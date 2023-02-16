Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Flaunts Tiny Bikini Pics, New Puppy

by in Culture | February 16, 2023

Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood, photo: Erin A. Kirk-Cuomo, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood is known for his tough guy roles including The Man with No Name in Sergio Leone’s “Dollars Trilogy” (A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly), and as Harry Callahan in the Dirty Harry film franchise, among many others.

At home, the 92-year-old movie star and filmmaker is known as Dad and Granddad. He is the father of 29-year-old actress Francesca Eastwood (above), mother of Clint’s 4-year-old grandson, Titan. (Actress Frances Fisher is Francesca’s mother.)

More recently, Francesca has been sharing selfies of her at home — modeling a tiny ruffle tie-front bikini (above) and a crop top (below).

Those flat abs aren’t new, as seen below in a white hot string bikini with a much younger Titan.

Francesca is also sharing photos of her new puppy (below), an Australian Shepherd whom she welcomed into her family in January. She captioned the adorable dog pics: “week one.”

Get ready to see more of Francesca Eastwood: she will appear next on the big screen in the thriller Clawfoot opposite Milo Gibson, son of another Hollywood icon, Mel Gibson (father of nine children).