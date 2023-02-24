Christina Ricci Pours Into Black ‘Off Kilter’ Cocktail Dress, ‘Forever an Addams’

No matter how many different roles Christina Ricci takes on, the 43-year-old Hollywood movie star will forever be remembered as goth girl Wednesday Addams from the 1991 movie The Addams Family with Anjelica Huston as Wednesday’s mother Morticia and the late great Raul Julia as Wednesday’s father Gomez.

When Ricci attended the 2023 Directors Guild Awards in a tight black ‘off kilter’ cocktail dress by designer Galvan (see above and below), more than one fan made a reference to her character Wednesday Addams.

The designer reports that the asymmetric style of the dress and its one-sleeve design “is slimming and provides the perfect balance of skin and coverage.”

“Forever an Addams,” wrote one fan. Another chimed in, “Getting 1990s Wednesday vibes from this one.”

When Ricci’s Yellowjackets co-star Juliette Lewis saw the photos, she replied: “Sweet heaven. Breathtaking” with an applauding emoji.

Get ready to see more of Ricci and Lewis: Season 2 of Yellowjackets, watch sneak peek trailer above, will be released on March 24.