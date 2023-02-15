Chloe Bennet Flaunts Short Sexy Hair Cut, ‘Daisy Johnson, Quake Vibes’

Actress Chloe Bennet made her big TV debut on the musical drama series Nashville with Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere. She played the recurring character Hailey in Season 1 (2012 to 2013). Immediately after Nashville, Bennet landed the role she’s most famous for — Daisy Johnson aka Quake on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2013-2020).

Even when not on a TV or movie set, Bennett knows how to strike a pose in front of a camera.

When Bennet shared the stunning photos above and below, of her flaunting new short sexy hair, her fans went wild with praise. They also can’t help but to be reminded of her Daisy/Quake character on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and ask if she’s reprising the role. One fan asked: “is this the new look for daisy?!“

And some aren’t asking but assuming: “She’s going Quake mode again!“

Bennet has Marvel Cinematic Universe fans holding their breath especially after she scolded a dude on Twitter about her performance as Daisy on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., see below.

hey man, you seem like a…mean loser?also, i have a strong feeling your tweets aren’t going to age well 😬😎 https://t.co/hHREgcQz7c — Chloe Bennet (@chloebennet) January 25, 2023

Bennet is currently filming the TV series Interior Chinatown. It’s about “an Asian-American actor struggling against clichéd roles and stereotypes, both at work and in his personal life.” Bennet plays Detective Lana Lee. Jimmy O. Yang plays the actor.

Get ready to see more of Bennett and soon: she stars in the Season 3 premiere episode of the FX series Dave with Don Cheadle, Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis Barker, among others. The episode will air on April 5.