Chelsea Handler Laughs At Tucker Carlson, Reveals Her Face Is ‘Melting’

Comedian Chelsea Handler looks very comfortable at the Daily Show desk as part of the rotating roster of hosts taking turns in the wake of Trevor Noah‘s departure. Maybe part of her comfort is due to the fact that for yearsnow, the Daily Show has been a place where, if things aren’t exactly rolling, you can always just talk about whatever Tucker Carlson just said.

Carlson — even back when he used to wear a bowtie and was friends with Hunter Biden — has long been fodder for the Daily Show host, whoever it is.

Take Jon Stewart, who made the Daily Show must-see-TV during his tenure as host. Stewart used Carlson as a frequent foil because Carlson regularly serves up the kind of hanging curveballs of racist tropes and economic misdirection that are easy for adept comedians to get their bats on.

Here’s Stewart and Carlson in a famous harangue on Carlson’s old show, Crossfire.

Contemporary comedians treat Carlson like old school comedians treated mothers-in-law, like a different species — the butt of jokes for being so focused on their personal agenda that no logic or facts could get in the way.

Chelsea Handler rips Tucker:



"Why are you always such a whiny little b*tch?"

Handler does the same thing above, skewering Carlson’s complaints about diversity hiring and more. But Handler then makes a very meta comedy move, turning the dialogue onto herself, making her own problems the butt of the joke instead. It’s as if Carlson’s one-note song is too boring to hold her attention.

Suddenly Handler segues into what she’d prefer to be talking about, and it’s celebrity fat. Fat being injected, fat being sucked out, fat to help faces and other body parts look like they’re not affected by time and age.

“Do you have any idea how hard it is to be a woman?” she asks. “How long am I supposed to keep this charade going and pretend that my face isn’t melting in front of everyone’s eyes?”

Fans are responding with enthusiasm, with one writing: “Oh man I didn’t know she was guest hosting! Now I have to watch every episode this week. She’s so good. Would love for her to be the new permanent host. Hand in glove fit.”