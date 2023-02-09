Charli XCX Stuns in Corset Lace-Up Mini Dress With Emma Roberts

After the 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony, pop star Charli XCX shared the stunning photo below, of her leaning in wearing a white linen top with a plunging neckline. She wrote: “me not being nominated for a Grammy for crash is like mia goth not being nominated for an oscar for pearl and only further proves that people don’t wanna see hot evil girls thrive.” She added a glass of milk emoji.

Her fans and famous friends are reacting. Grimes replied in the comments; “The Grammies (sic) are so irrelevant I wouldn’t even sweat it. I stopped even clocking them in any capacity when I Was on the producer of the year board and they quite literally would not allow me to nominate anyone who wasn’t on a pre fabricated list that was exceptionally boring. I was one of 3 women and the only person under 40 for sure. It’s literally not a relevant thing. I tried to nominate Sophie and was told that wasn’t allowed.”

Charli wore a different sheer white ensemble when she announced she was nominated for a Brit Award (see above).

She wrote: “thanks to everyone who makes those decisions i literally have no idea who u are.”

Not winning a Grammy hasn’t kept Charli off the red carpet.

As seen above at an event at Saks Fifth Avenue with Hollywood movie star Emma Roberts, Charli rocks a blue corset mini dress with multiple slits.