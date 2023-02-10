Catherine Zeta-Jones Stuns In Strapless Frock, Sexy Strappy Stilettos

Triple threat Catherine Zeta-Jones (Chicago) has been busy promoting her new series National Treasure: Edge of History and the wildly successful The Addams Family spin-off movie Wednesday with Jenna Ortega as the titular character. Zeta-Jones plays her mother, Morticia.

At the premiere of Wednesday, Zeta-Jones turned heads in a stunning plunging white gown on the red carpet (see above). And a deep purple plunging ensemble for the Disney+ National Treasure premiere (below).

Even when attending a premiere of a movie she isn’t in, Zeta-Jones knows how to steal the spotlight as seen below at the premiere of her husband Michael Douglas‘ new movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumanium.

For the Ant-Man premiere above, Zeta-Jones rocked a strapless “fabulous frock” (Zeta-Jones’s words) by Carolina Herrera and a pair of black patent leather four-inch stilettos by Santoni. The shoe designer says the sophisticated design flaunts “a tapered toe and delicate straps inspired by our iconic double-buckle monk strap shoe that wrap across the instep” and is “supported by a flattering stiletto heel that elongates the leg.”