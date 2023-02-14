Carmen Electra Sizzles in Suspenders, Thigh-High Stilettos and Nothing Else

Model/actress/reality TV star Carmen Electra (Baywatch, Scary Movie) is one of many celebrities who have opened OnlyFans accounts including actress and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, among others.

With the stunning photo below — of Electra striking a pin-up pose in a pair of Fendi suspenders, thigh-high stiletto boots and nothing else — she wished her fans and followers a Happy Valentine’s Day, and made a big announcement.

Electra writes: “I’ve launched a brand new exclusive and more personable fans page only for my VIP fans.”

After her recent appearance on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards (above), Electra fans hope she’ll attend more awards ceremonies this year. That sleek satin crystal bikini top gown is by New York fashion designer Alexander Wang.

Electra last appeared on the big screen in the 2022 documentary film Finding Sandler, which is about a young filmmaker who missed the opportunity to have a drink with his hero, Adam Sandler. Watch trailer above, you can’t miss Electra on the beach.