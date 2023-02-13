Candace Parker Laughs at Shaq Holding Her Giant Baby, “Shaq Looks Normal Size”

Candace Parker is 6’4″ power forward in the WNBA; she plays for the Las Vegas Aces and she’s considered one of the greatest players in the league. The two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021) played college basketball at Tennessee before being selected the first overall pick in the 2008 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.

When not on the court, Parker works as a TV basketball analyst and commentator on TNT with NBA legends Shaquille O’Neal and Jamal Crawford, among others.

As seen in the photos above, Parker brought her wife, 6’2″ basketball player Anna Petrakova (below, center), and their 11-month-old son, Goose, to work. Swipe to see Shaq and Jamal holding baby Goose.

Parker captioned the photos: “Had fun bringing the fam to meet my teammates and TV fam! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ (But how about how Goose makes Shaq look normal size! Goose is soooo big.”

Parker’s fans can’t get enough of the fun photos and agree Shaq “looks normal size.” As one fan wrote: “Lol omg @shaq actually does look proportional height here, for once. Sorry Shaq. You’re a good man.” Another fan chimed in: “Kid 11 months looking like they are 3 years old.”