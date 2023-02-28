Camila Morrone Flaunts Curves in Scoop Bodysuit, ‘Gonzo Girl’

Argentine-American model Camila Morrone (below) made her acting debut in the 2013 James Franco film Bukowski. Ten years later, the 25-year-old LA native is now promoting her new project, the new upcoming Amazon Original series, Daisy Jones & The Six.

Riley Keough (daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley) plays 1970s rock star Daisy Jones; Morrone plays band member Billy’s (Sam Claflin) wife Camila; and fellow model-turned-actress Suki Waterhouse plays band keyboardist Karen Sirko. And yes, that’s really Keough singing.

While promoting Daisy Jones & The Six, Morrone is turning heads in sexy ensembles and in provocative poses. As seen below in London, Morrone flaunts her curves in a tight scoop-neck bodysuit with a shiny silver ruched mini skirt.

When celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge shared the close-up photo below, she described the glossy eye look as “90’s grungey.” Fans are going wild over the sexy makeup application.

One replied: “The world needs the Lisa Eldridge grunge makeup tutorial!” Another is “begging” for a tutorial.

Get ready to see more of Morrone: she’s filming the movie Gonzo Girl, based on the novel of the title by Cheryl Della Pietra, who spent time as Hunter S. Thompson’s assistant.

Morrone plays the protagonist, Alley Russo, a recent college grad in New York City who becomes the assistant of an infamously rambunctious Gonzo writer (played by Willem Dafoe!). Patricia Arquette (see above with Morrone) stars and directs.

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres Friday, March 3.