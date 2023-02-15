Camila Mendes Smooches Boyfriend Rudy Mancuso, “Since When?!”

Camila Mendes is best known for her role as Veronica Lodge on the long-running CW series Riverdale with Lili Reinhart as Betty and AJ Apa as Archie, among other stars. She made her debut on the big screen in the 2018 romantic comedy The New Romantic.

Since then, she’s starred in five additional movies including the 2022 Netflix dark comedy Do Revenge with Maya Hawke (daughter of former Hollywood power couple Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman).

When not on a TV or movie set, Mendes often posts on Instagram where she entertains close to 29 million followers. She often posts photos from professional shoots, red carpet events and everyday life but none of her “Valentine” boyfriend, YouTube star Rudy Mancuso of ‘Awkward Puppets’ fame.

As seen in the photo above, Mendes gives her beau a smooch in a hallway with padded walls. She captioned it: “meu valentine. te amo so much” (translated: “my valentine, I love you so much.”).

While Mendes’s famous friends are showering her with compliments including “cuties,” her non-celebrity followers are scratching their heads. When one asked: “Wait, what?” more than 1,800 other fans liked the comment. One replied: “I literally gasped and just searched it all up.”

Another tried to clarify: “No they broke up more than a year ago,” while another said simply, “I have so many questions.”

Mancuso reciprocated the Valentine photo with the one above. His fans too are asking questions including “When did this happen?!”