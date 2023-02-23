Brooke Shields Tucks Sexy Silk Shirt in Tight Jeans, ‘Love This Photo’

Model-turned-actress Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Suddenly Susan) has been busy promoting the documentary Pretty Baby, which is about her Hollywood career and experiences creating movies including the controversial 1978 Louis Malle drama Pretty Baby with Susan Sarandon and Keith Carradine. Shields played the protagonist, Violet, a preteen girl who lives as a prostitute in New Orleans in 1917.

When not on a TV or movie set, Shields is often bopping around New York City as seen in the photos below with her husband, Chris Henchy, and their two gorgeous daughters.

When Shields shared the photos below, she wrote: “I’m getting the hang of this photo dump thing…”

Shields’ fans are going wild over the photo of her with triple-threat Hugh Jackman. (It was taken at the premiere of Jackman’s film The Son.) Fans want to know where are eyeglass frames are from and the brand of those tight jeans. (Last year, Shields modeled for Jordache Jeans, see below.) For the whole ensemble — the slim black silk shirt tucked into jeans look — Shields is being complimented for being “a class act.”

Get ready to see more of Shields: she’s scheduled to start filming Quarter, a comedy film about a young woman “who must deal with the ups and downs of her personal life, while also struggling with the ups and downs of her blood sugar levels.”