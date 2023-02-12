Brooke Shields Shares Sexy Super Bowl Photo, ‘What Really Happens’

Brooke Shields Shares Sexy Super Bowl Photo, Soliciting ‘Wrong Answers’

Hollywood actress and model Brooke Shields (The Blue Lagoon, Endless Love, Pretty Baby) has been in the news recently for talking about her past as a child star.

She’s been promoting the documentary, Pretty Baby, which delves into her personal life and provocative career choices. As a teenager, on national TV, she famously delivered the line ‘Do you know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing.’

Since then, Shields has revealed her sense of humor as an actress as seen in her hit TV series Suddenly Susan and as recurring characters in other comedies including Jane the Virgin, among many others.

When not on a TV or movie set, Shields often shares throwback photos from her prolific career and in a timely relevant manner. As seen below, she once posed in a sexy referee costume for Parade magazine’s Super Bowl edition. In the accompanying interview she says, “I finally have what I’ve always wanted.”

Fun fact: The main article of that Parade magazine issue, ‘What Really Happens at the Super Bowl,’ was written by Mitch Albom. He went on to write the bestselling memoir Tuesdays with Morrie, which stayed on the New York Times best-seller list for more than four years.

With the photo, Shields is encouraging her followers to answer the question ‘what really happens at the #superbowl ???’ and to leave ‘wrong answers only’ in the comments.