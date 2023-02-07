Brittany Snow Teases ‘Pitch Perfect’ Fans in Sheer Black Lace, “A Vain Time in My Life”

Get ready to see a lot more of Hollywood movie star Brittany Snow. The actress, who is best known for her role as a cappella singer Daisy Lemay in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise with Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, and among others, has quite a few new projects in the works.

Snow will appear next in the new TV series Not Dead Yet starring Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as a journalist put on the obituary beat who sees the dead people (including Snow’s character) she’s writing about. Trailer below.

With the photo below, Snow reports that she’s currently acting in a movie with “very fun people” but can’t talk about it yet, and is working on her new movie Parachute as the director and co-screenwriter (which is scheduled for a March 2023 release).

In the meantime, Snow is pleasing her fans on Instagram with the photos above and below (by friend Lauren Withrow), “from a much more vain time in my life.”

Snow’s fans are going wild over the sexy photo and are pleading for a fourth Pitch Perfect movie. As one writes: “please tell me it’s pitch perfect 4, I’m dying for another one .”

With the second sheer black camisole photo above, Snow writes: “I’ve been told to post more.” Her fans are grateful that she’s being so acquiescent.