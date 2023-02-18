Brie Larson Stuns in Sexy ‘Skimming’ Silk Dress, ‘This Trend Is Taking Over’

When not playing Captain Marvel on the big screen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Hollywood movie star Brie Larson often models for high-end fashion brands.

While in New York City for the industry’s famous Fashion Week, Larson attended the Fall/Winter 2023 Rodarte Runway Show in a black draped “figure skimming” silk dress with purple silk flowers at the waterfall ruffle from Rodarte’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

When celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen shared the close-up photos below of Larson rocking that sexy Rodarte dress, fashion fans went wild with compliments and are excited to see those purple rosettes.

As one replied: “Are rosettes back?! ARE ROSETTES BACK?!?!” Another chimed in: “Wow, this trend is taking over. I think we see it more in summer.”

Get ready to see more of Brie: she’s promoting her upcoming movie Fast X, the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious film franchise, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, and fellow Fast newbies including Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Rita Moreno (Anita in the original West Side Story movie), among others.

Fast X will be in theaters on May 19, 2023. Trailer above.