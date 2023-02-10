Brie Larson Flaunts Muscles in Tiny Corset, Hints at ‘Eternals’ Collaboration

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson makes her line of work look easy. When not filming a Captain Marvel movie, she’s likely filming the tenth installment of the Fast & Furious film franchise with OGs Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Ludacris.

Larson joins a stellar list of celebrities joining the Fast X family including Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Rita Moreno (Anita in the original West Side Story movie), among others.

Larson often shares her joy on the set with her millions of followers on Instagram. With the photo above — of Larson flaunting her muscular arms in a tiny black corset and with a long blonde pony tail — she writes: “Life’s a blur, just like this photo. So go on, have fun, and live a little.”

Larson’s fans are piling on the compliments regarding her fit physique. One fan replied: “Category is arms and you are currently winning.” Another wrote: “Boom, that arm!”

Above is Larson (on the right, in a purple bikini top) having fun on a gigantic wooden swing in the water with Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao.

Larson writes: “maybe just start getting ready now for our future collab.” Zhao wrote and directed the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Eternals (2021).