Bridget Moynahan Shares Crop Top Modeling Photos, ‘Tom Brady Not Very Smart’

On the Blue Bloods episode ‘Past History,’ while NYPD Detectives Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Baez (Marisa Ramirez) race against the clock to catch a serial killer targeting young women across the city, Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray) clash when Eddie intervenes in a murder case and Erin’s personal life. Erin’s ex (Peter Hermann) is defending a woman Eddie believes is telling the truth.

When not playing A.D.A. Erin Reagan on Blue Bloods, Moynahan often shares throwback modeling photos with her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram. When she shared the stunning crop top photos above and below, her fans went wild with praise. One fan just wrote: “Smoke Show!”

Several fans are replying with thoughts about Moynahan’s ex-boyfriend, NFL quarterback Tom Brady, father of her child, a 15-year-old boy. More than one wrote: “Tom Brady is not very smart” and others suggested to Moynahan to “Get back with Tom Brady.”

Brady and his wife, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, have recently filed for divorce.

Above is Moynahan in the bikini and short shorts in a J. Crew ad (pre-Brady, btw).

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10 pm ET on CBS, right after Fire Country at 9 pm and S.W.A.T. starring Shemar Moore at 8 pm.

