Beyoncé Crushes Adele In Critical Music Biz Category Ahead of Grammys

The Grammys have pitted two of the world’s most popular and powerful singers against each other once again this year. The February 5 broadcast may as well have the subtitle: Beyoncé vs. Adele. (Of course, other artists could and will win some awards, but oddsmakers see Beyoncé vs. Adele as the marquee matchup.)

Multiple Grammys could go to either of these powerhouse entertainers, with the most prestigious award — Album of the Year — looking to be essentially a showdown between the two artists. It’s Beyoncé’s Renaissance vs. Adele’s 30. (Of course, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar and others will have a shot.)

But there is one category the Grammys don’t overtly consider — and it’s the most important of all modern music business metrics: Fan Engagement. And in fan engagement, Beyoncé just issued a crushing blow to her rival Adele, outlining the details of a hefty world tour to back up July’s Renaissance release.

The Renaissance World Tour will begin in Sweden, gallop through Europe, and then hit America with a start in Philadelphia in July.

That Philadelphia stop is no coincidence — and neither is the timing. Philadelphia in July is synonymous with the birth of America. Renaissance, of course, means rebirth — evidently Beyoncé can hit the symbolism and the high notes equally well.

Meanwhile Adele opted to forego a tour and is doing a Las Vegas residency instead of doing home delivery for her fans around the globe. You want to see Adele, you have to travel. You want to see Beyoncé? She’s coming to you. Whoever wins the Grammy, Beyoncé just crushed Adele on the fan front.