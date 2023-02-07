Ben Stiller’s Wife Reunites Jeff Bridges, Ryan Phillippe, Co-Stars of ‘White Squall’

Hollywood mega star Ben Stiller (Zoolander, Dodgeball, Meet the Parents) is showing his support for his wife, actress Christine Taylor, who is co-host of the new iHeart podcast, Hey Dude…The 90’s Called, with actor David Lascher (Blossom, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, Hey Dude).

As seen above, Taylor and Lascher land the opportunity to interview Jeff Bridges and most of the cast of the 1996 disaster survival movie White Squall.

Watch and listen to Bridges’ co-star Ryan Phillippe tell the story of how Bridges played his guitar on the beach with the young actors and “smoked a little.” (Note: Lascher was in the film, too.)

Ben Stiller writes about the interview: “I’m not just saying this because I’m married to the host, but the latest hey dude 90’s called podcast is incredibly entertaining. It’s a reunion of White Squall cast, including the great Jeff Bridges, and it flies by! Could have listened for another couple of hours.”

Watch the White Squall trailer above. The film, which cost $38 million to make, brought in $10.3 million at the box office. It has an approval rating of 57% based on 37 review on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fun fact: Stiller recently appeared as a guest on the podcast. As seen above, he talks about almost not hiring Owen Wilson for their first film together — in the 1996 movie The Cable Guy starring Jim Carrey and Matthew Broderick, among others.

Stiller (who directed) says Wilson gave “a very mediocre audition” — but luckily Stiller had Judd Apatow there to tell him to hire Wilson anyway. Stiller talks about the day “he fell in love” with Wilson, the day they shot his scene in The Cable Guy.

That famous bathroom scene — where Carrey’s character beats up Wilson’s character — is above.