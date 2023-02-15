Barack Obama’s Romantic Photo: “You Look Like Teenagers, Well, Michelle Does”

Former president Barack Obama shared a joyful photo of himself and the former First Lady Michelle Obama to celebrate Valentine’s Day — and admirers of the couple were over the moon about the pic. The pair is all smiles on high deck in warm weather and as one commenter has it: “The look of love is the real deal right here. ( p.s. Barack, that’s a fly iridescent shirt you’re rocking with your white jeans)! Love y’all!!!!”

The president tagged his photo: “Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, Michelle Obama. You make every day feel like an adventure.”

Fans of both prominent figures used the same joke, pretending to be affronted that the half of the couple they like most was somehow stepping out on them. “Obama no!!! I thought what we had was special,” wrote one joker who fantasized a relationship with Barack.

On the other side, a Michelle Obama admirer wrote: “Michelle baby who is this guy?”

Another commenter acknowledged the apparent youthfulness on display, though also declared a winner in the age-defying game: “You look like teenagers,” they wrote, before concluding: “Well, Michelle Does.”

Nearly 1.8 million people liked the post, while over on Michelle Obama’s Instagram nearly 1.2 million liked her Valentine’s Day pic too.

Mrs. Obama doesn’t say so, but it’s a clear nod to the classic elementary school playground song, “Barack and Michelle sitting in a tree/ K-I-S-S-I-N-G.” Because sitting in a tree they are, even if they’re smiling instead of kissing.

The caption reads: “Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama! I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!”