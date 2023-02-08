Ashley Greene Oozes Hollywood Glamour in Red Hot Dress With Plunging Neckline

Hollywood movie star Ashley Greene is best known for her role as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga movie franchise with Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart.

Since then, Greene has landed role in movies including Bombshell with Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman (as Fox News personality Abby Huntsman), and in the 2022 film Wrong Room with Bruce Willis, among others.

When not on a movie set, Greene knows how to “clean up” for special events. Greene captioned the gorgeous photos below, of her posing in a stunning red hot strapless gown, “The glam of it all. Mommy cleans up nice.”

Get ready to see more of Greene: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action/crime comedy The Retirement Plan with Nicolas Cage.

Greene plays the protagonist, Ashley, a single mom who gets into hot water and turns to her estranged father (Cage) for help. But things only get more dangerous for the family as Ashley realizes her father led a secret life.