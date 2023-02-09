Ashlee Simpson Is Smoking Hot in Tiny Cutout Mini Dress, ‘Need New Music’

Ashlee Simpson, Jessica Simpson‘s younger sister and wife of Evan Ross (son of Motown star Diana Ross, half-brother of actress Tracee Ellis Ross), is delighting her followers on Instagram with new modeling photos.

When Ashlee shared the stunning photos below, of her in a tiny white hot mini dress by designer Raisa Vanessa, her fans went wild with praise. One replied “smoking hot,” while more than one wrote: “Stunning!”

Fans are also pleading with Ashlee for new music. “Need new music please,” more than one writes.

It’s been 15 years since Ashlee released her last solo studio album, Bittersweet World (2008), which includes her hit songs ‘Outta My Head (Ay Ya Ya)’ and ‘Little Miss Obsessive,’ among others.

Get ready to see more of Ashlee’s hubby, Evan Ross: he stars in the upcoming comedy movie A Snowy Day in Oakland with Deon Cole (sister Tracee’s co-star on black-ish) and Nicole Ari Parker (Empire), among many other celebrities including TV icons Marla Gibbs (The Jeffersons) and Jackee (227). Watch trailer above. A Snowy Day in Oakland will be in theaters on March 17.