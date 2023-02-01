Anna Faris Goes Topless For Super Bowl Ad, “Samantha James Vibes”

Hollywood movie star Anna Faris (Scary Movie, The Hot Chick, The House Bunny, Mom) just dropped some “tasty news.” With the stunning photo below — of Faris without a top and with long blonde hair to cover her exposed torso — Faris reports: “I’m finally making my Big Game debut with @AvocadosFromMexico!”

The Big Game is a reference to the Super Bowl and the client is Avocados from Mexico which has run ads during the show in past years. (The shirtless man has not been identified.)

In years past, celebrities including former Saturday Night Live comedian Jon Lovitz and John Hughes muse Molly Ringwald (see below, 2022) have starred in Avocados From Mexico’s Super Bowl ads.

Many of Faris’s fans say Faris is giving serious “Samantha Jones vibes.” That’s the name of the character (a conceited pop star) Faris plays in the 2005 romantic comedy Just Friends with Ryan Reynolds and Amy Smart. Watch trailer below.

Get ready to see even more of Faris: she’s scheduled to film the drama Tunnels with Susan Sarandon and Alicia Silverstone. The plot is described on imdb as “A teenage brother of a school shooting victim strikes up an unlikely friendship with the shooter’s grandmother when they both work together at the same supermarket.”