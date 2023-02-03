Alyssa Milano Keeps Big Secret From Daughter in ‘Who Are You People’

Actress Alyssa Milano is best known for her roles as Samantha on Who’s the Boss? with Tony Danza and Judith Light, and as Phoebe on the CW series Charmed with Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs (see below), and Rose McGowan.

When not working on the upcoming reboot of Who’s the Boss?, the 50-year-old mother of two is taking on more serious, dramatic roles. As seen in the video below, Milano stars in new movie Who Are You People. Milano is also a producer.

Milano plays Judith, a mother of three: young twin girls who she had via IVF, and a 16-year-old girl she had before she married her husband (father of the twins).

When Judith’s older daughter Alex (Ema Horvath) discovers an old letter that her mother has been hiding from her about her biological father, the teenager runs away to find him. When Alex meets her father, Karl (Devon Sawa, Final Destination, Casper), he reveals that Judith didn’t tell him about Alex either.

Fun fact: Yeardley Smith (who’s best known as the voice of Lisa Simpson on The Simpsons) plays Sarah and co-produced the movie with Milano. Smith just got married in June (see photos above).