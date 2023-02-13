Actress Monet Mazur plays power lawyer Laura Fine-Baker in The CW drama All American with Taye Diggs as her husband, high school football coach Billy Baker, who is facing major setbacks in Season 5.

When not playing Laura on All American, the blond California girl enjoys her time-off at the beach. With the stunning cut-out bikini pics below, Mazur encourages her fans/followers to “do more of what makes you happy.”

Mazur suggests hanging from trees, swimming in the sea, laughing with friends, and to “be curious, explore new things, stay open.“

Mazur’s All American co-star Greta Onieogou (Layla Keating) approves of the bikini pics. She replied: “hot.”

All American airs Mondays at 8 pm ET on The CW.