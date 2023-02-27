Hollywood movie star Alison Brie (Community, ROAR) is busy promoting her new movie Somebody I Used to Know with her husband Dave Franco (Neighbors, The Disaster Artist) who directed and co-wrote the script with Brie.

Brie is no stranger to striking a pose in a provocative chic ensemble — but when she shared the photos below she tickled the funny bones of her fans, and those who love the iconic 1995 coming-of-age teen comedy movie Clueless.

Brie captioned the photo series above with a quote from Clueless. It’s delivered by Alicia Silverstone who plays the fashion-forward teen protagonist Cher Horowitz. When Cher is mugged outside a gas station, she’s told to get down on the ground but hesitates due to her fancy frock. Cher tells the armed mugger: “You don’t understand…this is an Alaïa.” Watch scene below.

And yes, Alaia is the designer of Brie’s sexy corset bodysuit with a bold plunging neckline and open back. Be sure to swipe and see those thigh-high stiletto boots.

Get ready to see more of Brie: she’s filming a new Peacock series, Apples Never Fall, with Annette Bening (American Beauty, The Kids Are Alright, The Grifters) and Sam Neill (Jurassic Park, The Piano), among others.