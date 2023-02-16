Hollywood movie star Alison Brie is promoting her new romantic comedy movie, Somebody I Used to Know. She plays the protagonist, Ally, who returns to her hometown for a business trip. When she reunites with her ex-boyfriend (Jay Ellis) — who’s engaged to be married — Ally questions everything about the person she’s become.

One of the hilarious highlights of the movie is Brie streaking across an active golf course.

In real life, Brie is married to the director and co-writer of Somebody I Used to Know, Dave Franco. The power couple has been promoting the movie together and Brie is turning heads on the red carpet.

When she shared the stunning photos above, of her in a hot pink strapless and mirrored mini dress by New York design label Markarian with strappy stilettos, her fans went wild with compliments including “those legs!” and “no one wears tights better than you.”

The designer of the dress is known for “her beloved corseted, perfectly nipped, richly fabricated guest-of silhouettes.”

Get ready to see more of Alison Brie: she finished filming the action comedy movie Freelance with John Cena, who plays an ex special forces operator providing security for a journalist (Brie) as she interviews a dictator. When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the two are forced into the jungle and hilarity ensues.